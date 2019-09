The Texas Rangers were one strike away from winning the World Series last night. Twice.



This morning the Fort Worth Star-Telegram perfectly captured the deflated mood of this Rangers team after coming so close.

Here’s the frontpage (via Richard Dietsch):

Photo: www.newseum.org

