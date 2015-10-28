Game 1 of the World Series stopped because Fox lost power in their broadcast truck

Game 1 of the World Series was delayed in the middle of the fourth inning when the Fox broadcast was lost.

With the score tied 1-1 in the middle of the fourth inning, the Fox broadcast came back from commercial, briefly showed a view of the stadium and then switched to a screen that simply said they were having “technical difficulties.”

The feed then switched to Fox studios who reported that the network had lost power to their broadcast truck at Kauffman Stadium.

The trio killed several minutes discussing the first 3.5 innings.

After approximately four minutes, the feed then went back to Kauffman Stadium where apparently they had stopped the game to wait for the television feed to kick back on.

The regular Fox broadcast was still not working. Instead, the feed switched to the international broadcast and their broadcasters.

Cameras showed Major League Baseball executive Joe Torre talking with the umpires and both managers.

The good news for fans at home was that they didn’t miss any action. Meanwhile, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was left to stew on the mound as he waited for the television broadcast to get fixed.

Not ideal.

