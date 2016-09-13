The Cubs are a huge favourite to win the World Series

With three weeks left in the regular season, MLB’s playoff picture is coming into focus and the Chicago Cubs are a heavy favourite to finally end their World Series drought.

The Cubs have a 20% chance to win the World Series, according to Nate Silver’s model at FiveThirtyEight. No other team has more than a 14% chance. Of course, this also means the Cubs have an 80% chance to not win the World Series, but we don’t want to jinx anything.

In all, there are still 13 teams with at least a 1% chance of being crowned World Series champs.

