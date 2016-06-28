There are just 9 teams with a legit shot to win the World Series

We have more than half of the MLB season left to play, and yet the number of teams that still have a legit shot to win the World Series is only nine, and three of those teams are heads and shoulders above the rest.

The Chicago Cubs remain the heavy favourite, with a 18% chance to win it all, according to Nate Silver’s Five Thirty Eight. The Cleveland Indians have separated themselves from the pack in the American League, with a 13% chance to be World Series champs. The San Francisco Giants (11%) are the only other team above 7%.

In all, there are nine teams with at least a 5% chance of winning the World Series — see chart below; record in parentheses.

