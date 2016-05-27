There are just 8 teams with a legit shot to win the World Series

We still have more than two-thirds of the MLB season left to play and yet the number of teams that still have a legit shot to win the World Series has already been narrowed to eight.

The Chicago Cubs remain the heavy favourite, with a 17.3% chance to win it all, according to the “Playoff Odds Report” from Baseball Prospectus. The American League is still a little more wide open as three teams, the Indians, Red Sox, and Mariners, all have a 10.2-11.4% chance to be crowned champions this season.

In all, there are eight teams with at least a 5% chance of winning the World Series (see chart below; record in parentheses). The Giants (4.5%) and the Rays (3.3%) just missed the cut and are the only other teams with at least a 2.0% chance.

