WE WIN! 50 Years Of Booze-Soaked Clubhouses After World Series Glory

Photo: YouTube

If you win the World Series, you get to spray champagne all over yourself and your teammates.Other sports have various adaptations of this tradition — milk at the Indy 500, etc. — but baseball’s is the longest-running and most recognisable.



Even before baseball become a monster industry and players started making millions of dollars, teams were soaking their joy in a champagne shower.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.