Every Baseball Expert Is Picking Either The Nationals Or Tigers To Win The World Series

In all, 80 experts from



ESPN, Yahoo!, CBS Sports, SI, and MLB.com made predictions this year’s World Series. The favourites were BY FAR the Nationals (36 votes) and the Tigers (27 votes).Here’s the breakdown:

Nationals: 36 votes

Tigers: 27 votes

Angels: 6 votes

Rays: 4 votes

Reds: 4 votes

Dodgers: 2 votes

Blue Jays: 1 vote

The Nationals are young and don’t have an obvious weakness, and the Tigers have three of the best players in the game.

So there you have it.

Happy Opening Day!

