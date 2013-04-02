Every Baseball Expert Is Picking Either The Nationals Or Tigers To Win The World Series

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
In all, 80 experts from
ESPN, Yahoo!, CBS Sports, SI, and MLB.com made predictions this year’s World Series. The favourites were BY FAR the Nationals (36 votes) and the Tigers (27 votes).Here’s the breakdown:
- Nationals: 36 votes
- Tigers: 27 votes
- Angels: 6 votes
- Rays: 4 votes
- Reds: 4 votes
- Dodgers: 2 votes
- Blue Jays: 1 vote
The Nationals are young and don’t have an obvious weakness, and the Tigers have three of the best players in the game.
So there you have it.
Happy Opening Day!
