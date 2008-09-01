World Saved As "Bloggers" Mob Political Conventions

The myth that old media outlets provide responsible news coverage and new media outlets just rant took another hit last week, as new media staffers flooded into Denver to cover the DNC. NYT’s David Carr (right, with Arianna Huffington):



Politico, which also puts out a newspaper, had 40 people in Denver. The Huffington Post had 20 people, Talking Points Memo had 9, Daily Kos had 10, Slate had 7 and Salon had 9. That list is far from comprehensive and does not begin to describe how thoroughly mediated this convention was. (I was talking with Craig Newmark while he blogged in the Big Tent and realised the kids across from him were live-blogging our conversation.)

The turnout also helped muffle the self-serving whine about how the world is going to hell in a handbasket now that newspapers are going out of business. (Who will gather news when the Washington Post shuts down its print operation? Daily Kos, Politico, et al. Daily Kos, by the way, had 37 million pageviews for the month. A successful small web operation might have 1-2 million. And Politico, of course, is run by people who used to work at the Washington Post: It’s just a business model that is dying here, not a profession.

The success of new media is forcing old media to evolve (see Mr. Carr above), mostly in ways that most consumers enjoy. And the distinction between “old” and “new” media is rapidly disappearing as professional news and commentary blends into a richer, more comprehensive ecosystem. If anything these days, there’s too much coverage, not too little. Slate’s Jacob Weisberg:

“I witnessed some High Noon showdowns with digicams… They’d say, ‘Am I interviewing me or am I interviewing you?’ These threatened to generate an infinite regression of media coverage, in which you interview me about what I thought about you interviewing me during my interview with you. It made me want to go home and read a book.”

