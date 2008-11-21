World's Priciest Homes On Fire Sale

Well, a fire sale for the world’s priciest homes, that is. (Context, people) So don’t get on the horn to your mortgage broker just yet.



Forbes Via WSJ: According to Forbes magazine’s list of top 10 most expensive homes, the priciest home for sale in the world is now a $125 million offering in Beverly Hills.

In 2007 that number was $165 million, followed by a $155 million home, and a $135 million home. Times have changed. Sort of.

No. 1–The Beverly Hills estate, called Fleur de Lys and owned by Suzanne Saperstein, is modelled after Louis XIV’s Palace at Versailles. It has a 45,000 square-foot home, five acres of landscaped grounds, a 50-seat screening room and nine-car garage.

No. 2–Ranking second is Leona Helmsley’s place in Greenwich, Conn. The estate has 40 acres, a 21,897-foot manor (14 bedrooms, 13 baths) and a 52-foot-long indoor swimming pool. (Bloggers say the price was recently dropped to $95 million, but Forbes still has it at $125 million).

No. 3–Now we move to England with Windlesham–a 103-room home on 58 acres, “making it the idyllic English country home for those flush with cash,” as Forbes said. Very flush, given the $110 million price tag. The home has a 50-seat cinema, bowling alley, indoor squash court and (most useful for today’s financial markets) a panic room.

No. 4–This home on Lake Tahoe–importantly, on the tax-free Nevada side–built by Joel Horowitz, a co-founder of Tommy Hilfiger. The house is 20,000 square feet, with a 3,500-bottle wine cellar, indoor swimming pool, atrium, and a 19-seat movie theatre. Price? $100 million even. But given that this has been on the market for more than a year, I have a feeling they might take $99.9 million.

No. 5–This $100 million home in Moscow has an 11,700-square-foot house, two 4,000 square-foot guest cottages and a 91,000 square-foot recreation centre with pool, gym, sauna and Turkish and Roman baths.

Hey, real estate agents, why don't you get someone from India to buy them?

