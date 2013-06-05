Fishermen Catch A Record-Breaking Shark Off The California Coast

A group of fishermen off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, caught a giant shortfin mako shark on Monday.



They were fishing about 15 miles offshore when they caught the 11-foot-long shark. It was 8 feet around, and weighs more than 1,300 pounds. It’s likely a record-breaking catch.

The three men usually go out once or twice a year searching for the giant sharks. They’ve caught a few 900-pounders, but never one this big. The record for this species is a length of 20 feet weighting in at 1,000 pounds. The largest taken off California by a recreational angler: 527 pounds, according to the California Department of Fish And Wildlife.

A recent study in the journal Marine Policy showed that 100 million sharks are killed by humans every year. That’s 11,417 sharks per hour.

It took over two hours to reel in the shark, which took off like a shot once caught — reeling out a mile of line. The fishermen also say that at one point it jumped 40 feet out of the water.

They said they donate most of the meat to homeless shelters, but in this case they will donate it to a research organisation for study, according to KTLA. Here’s their interview with the fishermen:

Here are some more images:

