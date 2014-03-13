18 Award-Winning Pictures From World Press Photo's 2014 Contest

American John Stanmeyer’s “dignified” photograph of African migrants in Djibouti attempting to catch a mobile phone signal from Somalia was named the best press photo of the year by the World Press Photo contest.

The preeminent photojournalist contest, now in its 57th year, reviewed more than 98,000 images from nearly 6,000 photographers, representing 132 nationalities.

Photographers compete in one of nine categories, including general news, spot news, contemporary issues, daily life, people (observed portraits, staged portraits), nature, and sports (sports action, sports feature).

We are featuring a selection of the winners with the prizes noted below each pictures. You can see the rest at World Press Photo’s website.

Be warned that some of the pictures show disturbing images, including dead bodies and violence.

Last November, Typhoon Haiyan destroyed large parts of the Philippines, leaving more than 4 million homeless and killing more than 8,000 people. Here, survivors march during a religious procession. 1st Prize Spot News Single On September 21st, gunmen opened fire at the upscale Westgate mall in Nairobi, Kenya. A woman and her children hide in the mall. It took four days to end the attack. 2nd Prize Spot News Stories Syrian rebel fighters take cover amid flying debris after being hit by a tank shell fired by the Syrian Army in Damascus. 1st Prize Spot News Stories Coahuila, Mexico is one of the hot beds of the drug war. Here, police arrive at a crime scene where two bodies hang from a bridge. 3rd Prize Contemporary Issues Single Photographer Sara Lewkowicz was working on a documentary project about ex-felons returning to normal life when the story took a dark turn. One night, Shane began abusing his wife Maggie. After calling the police, Lewkowicz stayed with Maggie to document her story and the aftermath of the abuse. 1st Prize Contemporary Issues Stories These clothes were the only things found of a missing 17-year-old woman in El Salvador. Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador are notoriously violent countries. Often, victims simply disappear. 1st Prize Daily Life Stories In Northern Burma, the Kachin Independence Army has carried on a civil war with the Burmese government for the better part of the last 50 years. Here, Kachin fighters drink and celebrate at the funeral of one of their commanders. 1st Prize Daily Life Stories Daniel Arnamnart of Australia competes in the men's 100-meter backstroke during the Australian Swimming Championships. 3rd Prize Sports Action Stories Here, a competitor at a slalom contest in Poland loses his footing. 2nd Prize Sports Action Single Last fall, Swedish athlete Nadja Casadei was diagnosed with cancer. She has continued to train throughout her illness, hoping to be ready for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. 1st Prize Sports Feature Stories This five-year-old wild bonobo was exceptionally curious in the Democratic Republic of Congo. 3rd Prize Nature Stories A cougar walking a trail in Los Angeles' Griffith Park is captured by a camera trap. Cougars are increasingly being seen in the towns and cities of the Los Angeles area. 1st Prize Nature Stories In December, former South African President Nelson Mandela passed away. Thousands flocked to see his body before his funeral. Here, a woman reacts in disappointment after access was closed on the third day of Mandela's body lying in state. 1st Prize People- Observed Portraits Single In the aftermath of the Arab Spring, Denis Daileux went to Cairo to photograph portraits of young Egyptians with their mothers. 2nd Prize People - Staged Portraits At the Vivekananda Mission School in West Bengal, India, a group of blind albino boys stand for a portrait. The school is one of the few schools for the blind in India. 1st Prize People - Staged Portraits Demonstrators in the Central African Republic protest in Bangui, calling for the resignation of interim President Michel Diotodia. The country has been embroiled in conflict for parts of the last five decades. The current crisis pits Muslim militia against Christian vigilante groups, in the wake of another coup. 2nd Prize General News Stories This refugee center in Bulgaria houses 800 Syrian refugees, who are flooding into the country. Bulgaria is unprepared for the refugee crisis, which has been worsened due to Greece closing their own borders with Turkey. 1st Prize General News Djibouti City is a common stop for African migrants travelling to Europe and the Middle East. Here, migrants on the shore raise their phones in an attempt to capture an inexpensive mobile phone signal from Somalia to call back home. World Press Photo of the Year 2013 Want to see more award-winning photos? 37 Awesome Photos From Sony's World Photography Awards»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.