18 Award-Winning Pictures From World Press Photo's 2014 Contest

American John Stanmeyer’s “dignified” photograph of African migrants in Djibouti attempting to catch a mobile phone signal from Somalia was named the best press photo of the year by the World Press Photo contest.
The preeminent photojournalist contest, now in its 57th year, reviewed more than 98,000 images from nearly 6,000 photographers, representing 132 nationalities.
Photographers compete in one of nine categories, including general news, spot news, contemporary issues, daily life, people (observed portraits, staged portraits), nature, and sports (sports action, sports feature).
We are featuring a selection of the winners with the prizes noted below each pictures. You can see the rest at World Press Photo’s website.
Be warned that some of the pictures show disturbing images, including dead bodies and violence.
Last November, Typhoon Haiyan destroyed large parts of the Philippines, leaving more than 4 million homeless and killing more than 8,000 people. Here, survivors march during a religious procession.
On September 21st, gunmen opened fire at the upscale Westgate mall in Nairobi, Kenya. A woman and her children hide in the mall. It took four days to end the attack.
Syrian rebel fighters take cover amid flying debris after being hit by a tank shell fired by the Syrian Army in Damascus.
Coahuila, Mexico is one of the hot beds of the drug war. Here, police arrive at a crime scene where two bodies hang from a bridge.
Photographer Sara Lewkowicz was working on a documentary project about ex-felons returning to normal life when the story took a dark turn. One night, Shane began abusing his wife Maggie. After calling the police, Lewkowicz stayed with Maggie to document her story and the aftermath of the abuse.
These clothes were the only things found of a missing 17-year-old woman in El Salvador. Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador are notoriously violent countries. Often, victims simply disappear.
In Northern Burma, the Kachin Independence Army has carried on a civil war with the Burmese government for the better part of the last 50 years. Here, Kachin fighters drink and celebrate at the funeral of one of their commanders.
Daniel Arnamnart of Australia competes in the men's 100-meter backstroke during the Australian Swimming Championships.
Last fall, Swedish athlete Nadja Casadei was diagnosed with cancer. She has continued to train throughout her illness, hoping to be ready for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
A cougar walking a trail in Los Angeles' Griffith Park is captured by a camera trap. Cougars are increasingly being seen in the towns and cities of the Los Angeles area.
In December, former South African President Nelson Mandela passed away. Thousands flocked to see his body before his funeral. Here, a woman reacts in disappointment after access was closed on the third day of Mandela's body lying in state.
In the aftermath of the Arab Spring, Denis Daileux went to Cairo to photograph portraits of young Egyptians with their mothers.
At the Vivekananda Mission School in West Bengal, India, a group of blind albino boys stand for a portrait. The school is one of the few schools for the blind in India.
Demonstrators in the Central African Republic protest in Bangui, calling for the resignation of interim President Michel Diotodia. The country has been embroiled in conflict for parts of the last five decades. The current crisis pits Muslim militia against Christian vigilante groups, in the wake of another coup.
This refugee center in Bulgaria houses 800 Syrian refugees, who are flooding into the country. Bulgaria is unprepared for the refugee crisis, which has been worsened due to Greece closing their own borders with Turkey.
Djibouti City is a common stop for African migrants travelling to Europe and the Middle East. Here, migrants on the shore raise their phones in an attempt to capture an inexpensive mobile phone signal from Somalia to call back home.
