An Amazing, Depressing* Look At The World's Demographic Shift From 1950-2050

Joe Weisenthal
emerging demographics

Photo: BofA/Merrill Lynch

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch has published a huge report on Asian demographics.In it, the team lead by Sadiq Currimbhoy has published a fantastic set of population “pyramids” that show the way a given population breaks down by age at any given time.

If you’re in the developed world, you’ll be depressed at how old you’re getting. And if you’re in the developing world, you’ll see there’s years and years of relative youth ahead.

First, let's look at the world's population

In the 1950s, youngsters dominated the world population...

Total World Population

Now, let's look at just the developed world. Look at how old the developed world is by 2050

Developed World Population

And for a much brighter picture, check out the developing world. Even by 2050, it won't be that old.

Emerging Markets

In some countries, like Egypt, demographics can lead to crisis

