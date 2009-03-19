World Of Warcraft-Themed Mountain Dew Coming This Summer

Sugary, caffeine-rich Mountain Dew Mtn Dew and World of Warcraft seem to go well together. So this makes sense to us: A new deal between PepsiCo (PEP) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) will bring World of Warcraft-themed Mtn Dew drinks to thirsty gamers this summer.

Not entirely new ground — a similar Halo-themed Mtn Dew was on the shelves last year.

What we’re wondering is, why aren’t there more food-gaming deals than this? World of Warcraft-themed Hot Pockets seem like a surefire winner.



