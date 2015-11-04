Here's the first footage for the long-delayed 'World of Warcraft' movie

After years of waiting, the first footage for the “World of Warcraft” movie is here.

Legendary and Universal Pictures released a teaser trailer for “Warcraft,” based on the hit game from Blizzard Entertainment.

Here’s the snyopsis via Legendary:

The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilisation faces a fearsome race of invaders: Orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, two heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their family, their people and their home.

The full trailer will be available Friday.

Check out the teaser below. “Warcraft” will be in theatres June 10, 2016.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

