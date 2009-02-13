World Of Warcraft Lead Designer Begins Work On New Online Game For Activision

A very good sign for the long-term health of Activision Blizzard (ATVI): Jeff Kaplan, lead designer of era-defining megahit World of Warcraft, is set to work his magic again.

Jeff, something of a celebrity in the gaming community, posted a sentimental farewell on the official World of Warcraft forums and announced his intention to develop a new MMO (online game) for Activision.

The company revealed in an earnings call earlier this week that WoW makes up about 38% of revenue.

No word yet on the thinking or release date of Activision’s next MMO, but with a second expansion pack for WoW launched last November, the timing seems right to begin thinking about “World of Warcraft 2.”

Image: deneyterrio

