World No. 1 Carloine Wozniacki Upset In Third Round Of French Open

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki will have to wait for her first major title after losing to Daniela Hantuchova 6-1, 6-3 Friday in the third round of the French Open.The Dane has been No. 1 in the WTA rankings for almost the entire season but never really challenged her Slovak opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen, having her serve broken five times.



Following No. 2 Kim Clijsters’ loss on Thursday, it is the first time in the Open era that the top two seeded women failed to make the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament.

Sam Stosur, last year’s French Open runner-up, was also eliminated, but 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone advanced to the fourth round. On the men’s side, 16-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer had 10 aces and only 20 unforced errors in a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 29 Janko Tipsarevic.

Later Friday, Novak Djokovic is scheduled to put his perfect season on the line against 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Wozniacki came into the French Open after winning the clay-court title at the Brussels Open. During the final, she called for a trainer and had her left thigh bandaged.

Although she played the first two rounds at Roland Garros with the same thigh bandaged, she was not wearing any protection on her leg Friday.

Hantuchova beat a current No. 1 player for the first time in her career after six previous losses, including one against Wozniacki this season.

