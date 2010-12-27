World Markets Update: The FTSE Flourishes And The Shanghai Shipwrecks

Here’s a weekend snapshot of major world indexes. The table below shows the performance over the past week.



The FTSE 100 was the top performer, up 2.33% to a new interim high, in a generally positive week that was holiday-shortened week for some markets. The Shanghai Composite, last week’s winner, was the week’s loser, giving up all of last week’s gains and then some.

The chart below illustrates the comparative performance of World Markets since March 9, 2009. The start date is arbitrary: The S&P 500 hit a low on March 9th, the Nikkei 225 on March 10th, the DAX on March 6th, the FTSE on March 3rd, the Shanghai Composite on November 4, 2008, and the Hang Seng 4.4 months earlier on October 27, 2008. However, by aligning on the same day, we get a better sense of the present-day synchronous behaviour of the markets than if we align the lows.

A Longer Look Back

Here’s a similar chart starting from the turn of 21st century — this time with the addition of the Bombay SENSEX. This index has been a dramatic outperformer, although its now taking a breather — down 4.43% from its high on November 5th.

