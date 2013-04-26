Markets Are Sliding Around The World

After staging a nice rally on Thursday, markets seem to be ending the week on a lower note.
England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.4%.
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.8%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.6%.
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.9%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.8%.
This follows a mixed day in Asia where Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.6%.
The marquee event of the day will come from the U.S. where we will get the first reading of Q1 GDP>
