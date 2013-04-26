Markets Are Sliding Around The World

After staging a nice rally on Thursday, markets seem to be ending the week on a lower note.



England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.4%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.8%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.6%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.9%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.8%.

This follows a mixed day in Asia where Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.6%.

The marquee event of the day will come from the U.S. where we will get the first reading of Q1 GDP>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.