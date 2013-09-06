Markets Are At A Standstill As The World Waits For The Jobs Report

Markets are basically going nowhere ahead ot the U.S. monthly jobs report.

Britain’s FTSE, France’s CAC 40, Germany’s Dax and Italy’s fTSE are flat.

U.S. futures are also flat.

At 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, the Bureau of Labour Statistics will publish the August jobs U.S. report.

The expectations:

Nonfarm payrolls: +180k

(July +162k)

Private payrolls: +180k

(July +161k)

Unemployment rate: 7.4%

(July 7.4%)

We’ll cover the report live at BusinessInsider.com.

