World Markets Up!

A refreshing change…



AP: In Japan, the Nikkei 225 stock average was up 61.24 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 7,290.96, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 297.27, or 2.5 per cent, to 12,331.15. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 3.3 per cent to 1,059.26.

In mainland China, Shanghai’s index surged 126.68, or 6.1 per cent, to 2,198.11. Analysts said reports the government may consider lowering fees collected on stock trading supplied an additional jolt.

Markets in Singapore, Taiwan and New Zealand also gained. Australia’s index shed 1.6 per cent.

In early trade in Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 2.4 per cent, Germany’s DAX gained 2.9 per cent and France’s CAC-40 added 2.3 per cent. U.S. futures pointed to a solidly higher open for Wall Street on Wednesday. Dow futures rose 119, or 1.8 per cent, to 6,788 and S&P500 futures gained 14.3, or 2.1 per cent, to 704.

