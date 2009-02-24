World Markets Tank, Asia Down 3%

After our miserable performance, which set the stock market back to its early 97, global markets fell again. Hong Kong and South Korea fell about 3%. And if you thought ’97 was bad, Japan is at a 26-year low, so a little perspective helps make things look a little brighter.



For what it’s worth, for us to fall to a 26-year low on the S&P, we’d need to drop back to about 151.

