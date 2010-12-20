World Markets Stage Overnight Comeback, As Tension In Korea Fails To materialise

Photo: ap

US futures are headed down slightly, but the overall mood in global markets is better than it was 5 hours ago prior to the onset of South Korean live fire drills.Since then, most global markets have come back nicely.



The Korean KOSPI which had been down by over 1.5% at one point only fell 0.3%. It was a similar move in Hong Kong.

The CAC-40 is currently higher. The DAX is higher as well.

