The beginning of the Irish bailout has laid the groundwork for a standard “risk on” day, it would seem.



But don’t automatically presume today will end up going as planned. Once again, Shanghai and Hong Kong are down, the latter due to fresh property tightening measures. Shanghai hell 1.45%. Keep a close eye on copper and oil today.

