World Markets Continue To Slump Hard

Looks like things are picking up right where they left off:



AP: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 3.1 per cent to 12,861.49, Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average dropped 120.07, or 1.5 per cent, to 7,873.98 and South Korea’s Kospi was off 1.3 per cent at 1,146.95. Australia’s main index fell 1.2 per cent and markets in Singapore, Thailand and India fell 2 per cent or more.

The picture’s no prettier in Europe, with indices off 2-3%.

