Photo: Browen Clune via Flickr

It’s very quiet, and rather mixed this morning.US futures are up just a touch.



Italian stocks are up 0.5%

Greek stocks are up 2.5%.

On the other hand, stocks are down just barely in France and Germany.

There’s no big Greece news, nor is there much of anything else happening economic wise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.