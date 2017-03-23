How world leaders are reacting to the London terror attack

Metropolitan Police/PA Wire/PA Images Metropolitan Police handout photo of the flag outside its headquarters, New Scotland Yard, in central London, is flown at half mast following the death of a police officer in the terrorist attack in Westminster.

World leaders are standing in solidarity with London following Wednesday’s terror attacks in Westminster. At least five people have been killed, including a police officer, and at least 40 were injured.

On Twitter, people are using #PrayforLondon on to show their support for London.

Here’s how world leaders reacted:

British Prime Minister Theresa May

May delivered a speech outside Downing Street after she chaired a Cabinet Office Briefing Room meeting.

“Tomorrow morning Parliament will meet as normal,” she said. “We will come together as normal. And Londoners and others around the world will get up and go about their day as normal. They will board their trains. They will leave their hotels. They will walk these streets. They will live their lives, they will all move forward together, never giving into terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

“Our city remains one of the safest in the world,” Khan said in a video statement.

Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/SidIuIztvu — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017

Scottish First Minster Nicola Sturgeon

“We are liaising with our counterparts in the UK Government and the Scottish Government stands ready to support in any way we can,” Sturgeon said in a statement.

My thoughts are with everyone in and around Westminster caught up in this dreadful incident – and with the brave emergency services. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 22, 2017

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull

“Australia’s heartfelt sympathy and resolute solidarity is with the people of the United Kingdom with whom we stand today as we always have in freedoms cause. Staunch allies in the war against terrorism.

The attack on the British Parliament is an attack on parliaments, freedom and democracy everywhere,” he told the media this morning.

Australia stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Britain in war against terrorism. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) March 22, 2017

French President François Hollande

“I learned in the middle of the afternoon that a terrorist attack took place in London today,” Hollande said. “In the name of France, we express all our solidarity, all our support to the British people, to Prime Minister Theresa May, who herself was at the House of Commons when the incident occurred and was forced to leave the location in a rush.”

US President Donald Trump

Trump pledged “full cooperation and support” in “responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice.”

I spoke with PM Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer my condolences on today's terror attack in London….https://t.co/j1Cr3WMuU7 pic.twitter.com/2Jy51T7Kvi — President Trump (@POTUS) March 22, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

“We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists, the victims know no difference,” Tillerson said in a statement.

Secretary Tillerson: The American people send their thoughts & prayers to the people of the United Kingdom.https://t.co/cs5aLNddm0#London — Department of State (@StateDept) March 22, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“Canada and the U.K. are the closest of friends and allies. Our friendship is based on shared values and history – indeed, Canada’s Parliament is a descendant of the Chamber targeted this morning,” Trudeau said.

He called the London attack “an attack on democracies around the world.”

Please read my statement on today’s attack in London, UK: https://t.co/gEY8rleNnz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2017

European Council President Donald Tusk

My thoughts are with the victims of the Westminster attack. Europe stands firm with the UK against terror and ready to help. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 22, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“Although the background to these incidents still needs to be exactly clarified, I confirm on behalf of Germany and its citizens that we stand firmly and resolutely by Britain’s side when it comes to fighting any kind of terrorism,” Merkel said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

