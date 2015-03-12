CHART: The Queen has reigned for so long that other world leaders look like temps next to her

People forgetjust how historically long Queen Elizabeth’s reign has been.

She is the second-longest-serving, still-living monarch in the world today, having been Queen for 62 years. And she will overtake Queen Victoria as the longest-reigning British monarch ever if she is still on the throne by September 9, 2015.

The graphic below shows the Queen’s reign compared to the periods in power of the leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Russia and the British prime ministers.

In her time, she has waved goodbye to Hitler, Stalin, Roosevelt, Thatcher, Kennedy, DeGaulle and Brandt.

When Adolf Hitler became chancellor in 1933, Queen Elizabeth was already in Buckingham Palace, as Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. Churchill was the fifth prime minister of her life.

Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s most iconic politician of the last 50 years, was in office for just one fifth of the Queen’s reign, and US president Ronald Reagan for less than a sixth.

Compared to the leaders we hear the most in the news these days, the Queen is just so much bigger: Nicolas Sarkozy, arguably one of the most influential leaders in Europe in the last few decades, is the second to last square in the fourth line of the graphic. He is almost invisible next to the Queen.

To the Queen, other world leaders must feel like temp workers. Here one day, gone the next.

PS: Among the US presidents, President Kennedy is the small light blue square between President Eisenhower and President Johnson. He was in office for just two years, and his name does not fit into the tiny space available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.