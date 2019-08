In 2016, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope achieved “first light” on its new optics system, shooting four lasers into the sky for the first time. Their next telescope can do even more, and has an even more impressive name: the “European Extremely Large Telescope”.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.