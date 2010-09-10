Here's Where To Go If You're Looking For A Job Right Now

Yes, there are indeed employers still hiring during this soft recovery market. Problem is, they aren’t really in the US, or even across the pond. Manpower Inc. recently compiled a series of surveys profiling the employment outlook of nations across the developed and developing worlds, and came up with a few findings that shouldn’t surprise.



Emerging markets (with the inclusion of Australia, Germany, and a few other developed peers), are leading the field in positive employment numbers. Driven by structural growth, a strong export recovery, and increasing domestic consumption appetites, nations like China and Brazil are rapidly adding staff.

We’ve compiled a list of the 5 nations where the average citizens are most likely to get hired, and 5 nations where the same average Joe is most likely to be sitting at a local bar, pink slip in hand. The “Net Employment Outlook” figure for each slide is the percentage of employers looking to hire minus the percentage looking to fire during the Fourth Quarter (based on Manpower’s employer interviews).

