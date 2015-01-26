The Most Obese Countries In The World

Obesity has been steadily increasing in countries all over the world — and as of 2014, more than half a billion adults worldwide are classified as obese.

That is more than double what the rate of obesity was just 20 years ago.

The World Health Organisation has just released its Global Status Report, and created a few maps to help show the prevalence of obesity in males and females in different countries around the world.

The maps shows red countries — like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and others — that all have more than 25% prevalence of obesity in men aged 18 years and over.

Most interestingly, in all WHO regions, women are more likely to be obese than men.

“In the African, South-East Asia, and Eastern Mediterranean regions, women have roughly double the obesity prevalence of men,” the report says.

Here’s how the women fared in world countries:

The prevalence of obesity is highest in the Americas, with 61% overweight in both sexes. Obesity rates are low in the Southeast Asia Region, with only 22% overweight, making it the least obese region in the world.

Around 3.4 million adults die each year as a result of being overweight or obese,

according to WHO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.