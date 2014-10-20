WHO DECLARES NIGERIA EBOLA-FREE

AP Photo / Jerome Delay Ambulance staff worker Gordon Kamara arrives at an Ebola clinic with six patients showing signs of the virus.

The World Health Organisation has declared Nigeria Ebola-free, after a 42-day waiting period that represents twice the maximum incubation period of 21 days.

Since the start of the outbreak, eight people have died in Nigeria, but there have been no new confirmed cases since Sept. 8.

The news comes after WHO officially declared Senegal free of Ebola, commending the country’s response as a “good example of what to do when faced with an imported case of Ebola.”

Other parts of the world also bring promising news in the fight against Ebola. A Spanish nurse who became the first person outside Africa to become infected tested negative for the virus on Monday.

In Dallas, dozens of people who had contact with Thomas Eric Duncan, the patient from Liberia who died from Ebola, were been declared risk-free of contracting the virus.

A Caribbean cruise liner carrying a Dallas lab worker who reportedly processed samples from Duncan returned to its home port in Galveston, Texas, on Sunday, after the Belize government rejected docking requests from the US government.

But the battle is far from over. The US, in particular, has been criticised for its sluggish response to outbreak. The death of the first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola on US soil exposed serious holes in the nation’s preparedness and treatment policy.

Ebola, which spreads through bodily fluids of a person who has showed symptoms of the virus, has hit the West African countries of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone worst. The virus has killed 4,493 people and there have been nearly 9,000 confirmed cases, according to the lasted figures from the Centres for Disease Control.

