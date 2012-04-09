Everything You Need To Know About Happiness In The World

Photo: defleppking via Flickr

Unemployment can cause as much unhappiness as bereavement or separation, according to the World Happiness Report, published by Columbia University’s Earth Institute and co-edited by Nobel laureate Jeffrey Sachs.The report found that the happiest countries in the world are all in Northern Europe with Denmark topping the list.



Meanwhile the least happy countries are in the poor regions of sub-Saharan Africa.

The report looks at how happiness is measured and examines some of its policy implications. We read through the groundbreaking report and pulled the most interesting findings about happiness.

