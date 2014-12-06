The Happiness Level Of Every Part Of The World In One Incredible Infographic

We often think about how happy we are as individuals in a given moment, but rarely look at the bigger picture.

The website MoveHub.com is a resource for people looking to move abroad, and they recently put together a fantastic and eye-opening infographic that measures the happiness levels of every part of the world.

The results are very interesting. The US and Russia rate pretty low on the happiness scale, while a glance at South America paints the exact opposite picture.

It’s based on the HPI or “Happy Planet Index,” Which MoveHub says puts a focus on living long lives with a “high experience of well-being within the environmental limits of the planet.”

A look around this graphic will tell you a lot about how people in different parts of the world view their lives, take a look:

