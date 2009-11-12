World Governments Stage Dramatic Dollar Rescue Attempt

Leaders the world over may talk about wanting to dump the dollar, but as we’ve seen, as long as it remains the currency, they don’t want it to weaken.



If Bernanke is going to print, they’re going to print as well to keep up, keep their currencies weak, and keep their exporters competitive.

WSJ: Thailand, South Korea, Russia and the Philippines have been snapping up dollars this week in order to hold down the value of their currencies, traders said Wednesday, as the U.S. currency wallowed near 15-month lows.

In Latin America, Brazil’s finance minister said the country’s currency remained too strong, sparking speculation that the government would intensify recent efforts to curb the real’s ascent. On Tuesday, Taiwan banned foreign investors from parking time deposits in the country in an effort to ease upward pressure on the local currency.

China, as we noted yesterday, is under pressure too as the speed of its rebound may destroy the famous Yuan peg.

In the long term, they won’t be too successful. The old regime by which “the world makes, and the US takes” is clearly coming to an end, and all these governments need to be ready for a changed equation in the future.

Of course, in the short term, they totally could move the markets, which should freak the hell out of carry-traders and all the other dollar bears.

