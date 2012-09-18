There Are A Bunch Of Sick Cars Taking Over The World Financial centre

It’s the World Financial centre New York Motorexpo and that means a bunch of car makers have their latest models on display all this week in lower Manhattan.Wall Street firms housed in the World Financial centre, which includes RBC Capital Markets, Nomura and Merrill Lynch, are lucky because the annual auto show is right outside their offices. Goldman Sachs is just steps away, too. 

The show kicked off yesterday and it ends on September 21st.  

So just in case you can’t get out of the office today, Clusterstock headed down there to check out the scene and we’ve included a sneak peak of some of the sick rides for you here. 

This is the Range Rover Evoque Coup, which costs about $44,995*. It's 'the lightest and most fuel efficient Range Rover ever produced - stays true to the core values of Range Rover; providing premium levels of craftsmanship, luxury, performance and Land Rover multi-terrain capability while embodied in a more compact package,' according to a description.

Here's Jaguar's 2012 XK Convertible. The retail price is about $90,500.

This is the 2012 Range Rover Supercharged, which retails at about $95,670.

Here's Bentley's new 4.0 litre, twin turbocharged V8 Continental GT coupe.

And Bentley's new 4.0 litre, twin turbocharged GTC convertible. The 'V8 engine delivers maximum power of 500bhp at 6000 rev/min and an extraordinary peak torque of 487lb-ft which is available across virtually the entire rev range from 1700 to 5000 rev/min.'

This is Mercedes-Benz 2013 SL63 AMG Roadster. The suggested retail price is $145,800.

Wow. Can't you just picture yourself behind the wheel of this?

Here's the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V

And the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition. There were a bunch of Cadillac's on display.

The 2013 SRT Viper, with two-mode suspension, 'has race car handling when you want it, but can also be set for countryside touring. The updated, 640-horsepower 8.4-liter V-10 powerplant and revised close-ratio six-speed manual transmission promise improved acceleration,' according to a description.

The Challenger SRT, which costs about $45,125, really stood out with that orange colour.

There were a bunch of BMW's on display. This is the 2013 BMW 328i Convertible, which costs about $48,495.

Here's the 2013 BMW 750Li xDrive Sedan. It costs about $93,895.

And here's the 2013 BMW X5 xDrive35i. The suggested retail price is about $48,395.

Of course, we had to include this patriotic themed Mini Cooper convertible.

Of course, make sure you don't get in trouble for skipping work to see all the cars.

