There Are A Bunch Of Sick Cars Taking Over The World Financial centre

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

It’s the World Financial centre New York Motorexpo and that means a bunch of car makers have their latest models on display all this week in lower Manhattan.Wall Street firms housed in the World Financial centre, which includes RBC Capital Markets, Nomura and Merrill Lynch, are lucky because the annual auto show is right outside their offices. Goldman Sachs is just steps away, too.



The show kicked off yesterday and it ends on September 21st.

So just in case you can’t get out of the office today, Clusterstock headed down there to check out the scene and we’ve included a sneak peak of some of the sick rides for you here.

