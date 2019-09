Here are two awesome maps from a recent Standard Chartered report on the state of global trade.

The top map shows the big exports from every country. The bottom is the country’s imports.

Each region is depicted by a few categories, and the number next to each category represents how big that category is for each country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.