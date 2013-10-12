Learn How To Poach An Egg Like They Do In A Restaurant

It’s World Egg Day, and what better way to celebrate than with eggs benedict, topped with a perfectly poached egg?

Ben Starr is a gourmet chef, owner of the upscale Dallas restaurant Frank, and finalist on MasterChef with Gordon Ramsay who has mastered the art of the poach.

In this video he shows us how to poach the perfect egg using the method developed by the late, great Julia Child and, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn, it’s not as difficult as it looks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.