The U.S. economy wasn’t always the biggest in the world. And in a few years, it will most likely lose its position as the biggest economy in the world.

Here’s an interesting chart from Nomura’s Alastair Newton using data from economist Angus Maddison.

It shows the evolving global economic shares of the U.S., Western Europe, China, and India.

