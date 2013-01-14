The 17 Biggest Risks To Our Hyperconnected World

Photo: Dark Knight Rises via YouTube
Climate and governance dominate the World Economic Forum’s eighth-annual Global Risks report published this week.”Dynamism in our hyperconnected world requires increasing our resilience to the many global risks that loom before us,” writes the WEF’s Klaus Schwab.
A total of 1,234 top experts from around the world submitted responses.
One of the questions asked the experts to rate the likelihood of 50 major events on a scale of 1 (least likely) to 5 (most likely).
We’ve ranked the 17 they said were most likely to occur.
Threat Category: Technological
Likelihood Score: 3.62/5
Description: Single-point system vulnerabilities trigger cascading failure of critical information infrastructure and networks.
Threat Category: Geopolitical
Likelihood Score: 3.64/5
Description: Individuals or a non-state group successfully inflict large-scale human or material damage.
Threat Category: Geopolitical
Likelihood Score: 3.66/5
Description: Uncompromising sectarian views that polarize societies and exacerbate regional tensions..
Threat Category: Environmental
Likelihood Score: 3.68/5
Description: Threat of irreversible biodiversity loss through species extinction or ecosystem collapse..
Threat Category: Economic
Likelihood Score: 3.69/5
Description: A sustained high level of underemployment and unemployment that is structural rather than cyclical in nature.
Threat Category: Environmental
Likelihood Score: 3.69/5
Description: Poorly planned cities, urban sprawl and associated infrastructure that amplify drivers of environmental degradation and cope ineffectively with rural exodus.
Threat Category: Geopolitical
Likelihood Score: 3.69/5
Description: Weak or inadequate global institutions, agreements or networks, combined with competing national and political interests, impede attempts to cooperate on addressing global risks.
Threat Category: Environmental
Likelihood Score: 3.7/5
Description: Increasing damage linked to greater concentration of property in risk zones, urbanization or increased frequency of extreme weather events.
Threat Category: Economic
Likelihood Score: 3.71/5
Description: Severe price fluctuations make critical commodities unaffordable, slow growth, provoke public protest and increase geopolitical tension.
Threat Category: Geopolitical
Likelihood Score: 3.74/5
Description: The widespread and deep-rooted abuse of entrusted power for private gain.
Threat Category: Environmental
Likelihood Score: 3.76/5
Description: Governments and business fail to enforce or enact effective measures to protect populations and transition businesses impacted by climate change.
Threat Category: Economic
Likelihood Score: 3.8/5
Description: Widening gaps between the richest and poorest citizens.
Threat Category: Technological
Likelihood Score: 3.82/5
Description: State-sponsored, state-affiliated, criminal or terrorist cyber attacks.
Threat Category: Societal
Likelihood Score: 3.83/5
Description: Failure to address both the rising costs and social challenges associated with population ageing.
Threat Category: Societal
Likelihood Score: 3.85/5
Description: Decline in the quality and quantity of fresh water combine with increased competition among resource-intensive systems, such as food and energy production.
Threat Category: Environmental
Likelihood Score: 3.94/5
Description: Governments, businesses and consumers fail to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand carbon sinks.
Threat Category: Economic
Likelihood Score: 3.97/5
Description: Failure to redress excessive government debt obligations.
