The 17 Biggest Risks To Our Hyperconnected World

Climate and governance dominate the World Economic Forum’s eighth-annual Global Risks report published this week.”Dynamism in our hyperconnected world requires increasing our resilience to the many global risks that loom before us,” writes the WEF’s Klaus Schwab.

A total of 1,234 top experts from around the world submitted responses.

One of the questions asked the experts to rate the likelihood of 50 major events on a scale of 1 (least likely) to 5 (most likely).  

We’ve ranked the 17 they said were most likely to occur.

Critical Systems Failure

Threat Category: Technological

Likelihood Score: 3.62/5

Description: Single-point system vulnerabilities trigger cascading failure of critical information infrastructure and networks.

Terrorism

Threat Category: Geopolitical

Likelihood Score: 3.64/5

Description: Individuals or a non-state group successfully inflict large-scale human or material damage.

Rising Religious Fanaticism

Threat Category: Geopolitical

Likelihood Score: 3.66/5

Description: Uncompromising sectarian views that polarize societies and exacerbate regional tensions..

Species Overexploitation

Threat Category: Environmental

Likelihood Score: 3.68/5

Description: Threat of irreversible biodiversity loss through species extinction or ecosystem collapse..

Chronic labour Market Imbalance

Threat Category: Economic

Likelihood Score: 3.69/5

Description: A sustained high level of underemployment and unemployment that is structural rather than cyclical in nature.

Mismanaged Urbanization

Threat Category: Environmental

Likelihood Score: 3.69/5

Description: Poorly planned cities, urban sprawl and associated infrastructure that amplify drivers of environmental degradation and cope ineffectively with rural exodus.

Global Governance Failure

Threat Category: Geopolitical

Likelihood Score: 3.69/5

Description: Weak or inadequate global institutions, agreements or networks, combined with competing national and political interests, impede attempts to cooperate on addressing global risks.

Persistent Extreme Weather

Threat Category: Environmental

Likelihood Score: 3.7/5

Description: Increasing damage linked to greater concentration of property in risk zones, urbanization or increased frequency of extreme weather events.

Extreme Volatility In Commodity Prices

Threat Category: Economic

Likelihood Score: 3.71/5

Description: Severe price fluctuations make critical commodities unaffordable, slow growth, provoke public protest and increase geopolitical tension.

Pervasive Entrenched Corruption

Threat Category: Geopolitical

Likelihood Score: 3.74/5

Description: The widespread and deep-rooted abuse of entrusted power for private gain.

Failure Of Climate Change Adaptation

Threat Category: Environmental

Likelihood Score: 3.76/5

Description: Governments and business fail to enforce or enact effective measures to protect populations and transition businesses impacted by climate change.

Severe Income Disparity

Threat Category: Economic

Likelihood Score: 3.8/5

Description: Widening gaps between the richest and poorest citizens.

Cyber Attacks

Threat Category: Technological

Likelihood Score: 3.82/5

Description: State-sponsored, state-affiliated, criminal or terrorist cyber attacks.

Mismanagement Of ageing Populations

Threat Category: Societal

Likelihood Score: 3.83/5

Description: Failure to address both the rising costs and social challenges associated with population ageing.

Water Supply Crises

Threat Category: Societal

Likelihood Score: 3.85/5

Description: Decline in the quality and quantity of fresh water combine with increased competition among resource-intensive systems, such as food and energy production.

Rising Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Threat Category: Environmental

Likelihood Score: 3.94/5

Description: Governments, businesses and consumers fail to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand carbon sinks.

Chronic Fiscal Imbalances

Threat Category: Economic

Likelihood Score: 3.97/5

Description: Failure to redress excessive government debt obligations.

