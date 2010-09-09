You Know The US Is Screwed, When China, Gambia, And Jordan Have Better Property Rights

Joe Weisenthal
Gambia

Photo: AP

The World Economic Forum is out with its latest global competitiveness rankings today, and the US has fallen to 4th place (which is still really good). Switzerland, Sweden, and Singapore are the three countries that are ranked better.But look beneath the hood, and you’ll find serious deterioration in the factors and institutions that underpin our healthy economy.

Take property rights. They’re at the essence of US capitalism. Last year, according to the WEF’s survey of executives, the US was the 30th best country. This year we’ve fallen to 40th.

And you’ll be stunned at the countries that our better than the US.

(Note: executives were asked to grade each country on a score of 1-7. The end score is the mean of their responses)

First, here's where the US stands

Rank: 40

Score: 5.1

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Gambia

Rank: #39

Score: 5.1

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

China

Rank: 38

Score: 5.1

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Jordan

Rank: 30

Score: 5.4

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Saudi Arabia

Rank: 28

Score: 5.4

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Cyprus

Rank: 27

Score: 5.4

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Oman

Rank: 24

Score: 5.5

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Namibia

Rank: 20

Score: 5.6

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Canada

Rank: 10

Score: 6.1

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Hong Kong

Rank: 4

Score: 6.3

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

Switzerland

Rank 1:

Score: 6.4

Source: World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2010-2011

