People don't want driverless cars created by tech companies

Google, Uber, and other tech companies and may be leading the charge in developing self-driving car technology, but traditional automakers will likely play a big part in making the tech mainstream.

More than half consumers around the world are open to adopting self-driving cars, but the vast majority of them don’t want to tech companies to be the producer.

About 60% of consumers in cities worldwide are ready to embrace driverless vehicles, but only 16% of people trust a tech company to produce a vehicle, according to a survey by The World Economic Forum and The Boston Consulting Group published Tuesday.

Instead, about 46% of people said that they preferred traditional automakers lead the development and piloting of self-driving cars.

That doesn’t mean they want tech companies cut out of the process, though.

According to the survey, which included 5,500 consumers in ten different countries, 69% of people are more trusting of self-driving vehicles where both parties play a part.

In other words, people want traditional automakers to roll out self-driving cars, but want companies like Google and Apple contributing their expertise to the process.

If this is the case, Google may have the upper hand against other tech giants working on the technology.

At an event in September, Google co-founder and now Alphabet CEO Sergey Brin said that the company was not focused on building and selling its own cars, but was instead looking for industry partners.

Apple, however, is reportedly building its own car. The first model is expected to roll out by 2019 and will not be completely autonomous, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

While Apple has not confirmed plans of building its own car, the California DMV told Tech Insider in September that Apple has met with agency officials to discuss the state regulations for testing on public roads.

