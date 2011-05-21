It's May 21 And The World Hasn't Ended Yet

Photo: wiki commons

At first glance it would appear that humanity survived another prophesy of apocalypse.6 PM has come and gone in many parts of the world without a gigantic earthquake. The dead haven’t climbed out of the ground as far as we can tell.



We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

No comment yet from the $72 million organisation that started this whole rumour. When tuning into Family Radio this morning, we heard an interview with a person from the American Heart Association about a program called Power To End Stroke. A bit later the station was playing Bible songs for kids — not exactly apocalyptic fare.

They seem to be acting like the whole thing never happened.

NEXT UP: The 2012 Mayan Apocalypse.

