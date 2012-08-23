The Evolution Of The World's Currencies Since 1821 [Infographic]

Matthew Boesler

The international monetary system has come a long way over the last 200 years. It’s experienced a pretty tumultuous history along the way, including the rise of central banks, world wars, and ad-hoc exchange rate mechanisms that have all shaped the system we have today.

GoldMoney put together an excellent infographic detailing the changes over the years:

History of exchange rates infographic

Photo: GoldMoney

ALSO: Deutsche Bank: QE3 Could ‘Do More Harm Than Good For Gold Prices’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.