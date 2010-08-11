World Currencies Making Huge Moves... Except For One

Joe Weisenthal

It’s been wild times lately in the currency world, and yesterday’s FOMC announcement only kept the volatility going.

The euro is actually getting whacked, threatening to fall below $1.30.

chart

And the Yen is at a 15-year high now.

chart

And so with all these ructions, you might expect the ONE TRUE CURRENCY to be doing something nuts.

But nope, gold is still right around $1200, which it’s been at for ages.

chart

