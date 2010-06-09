Here Are The 10 World Cup Venues About To Dominate Your Life

Gregory White
Green Point Stadium

Right now, offices across the world are preparing for the loss in work efficiency that they are about to experience come Friday, and the beginning of the World Cup.

We’ve got a guide to the tournament’s 10 stadiums and the first games played in each to start the ball rolling, 3 days before the tournament’s first kick.

Green Point Stadium

Location: Cape Town

Capacity: 66,005

First Match: Uruguay v. France, Friday June 11, 2:30 PM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Soccer City Stadium

Location: Johannesburg

Capacity: 88,460

First Match: South Africa v. Mexico, Friday June 11, 10:00 AM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Free State Stadium

Location: Mangaung/Bloemfontein

Capacity: 45,058

First Match: Japan v. Cameroon, June 14, 10:00 AM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Peter Mokaba Stadium

Location: Polokwane

Capacity: 45,264

First Match: Algeria v. Slovenia, June 13, 7:30 AM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Royal Bafokeng Stadium

Location: Rustenburg

Capacity: 44,530

First Match: England v. USA, June 12, 2:30 PM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Location: Tshwane/Pretoria

Capacity: 49,365

First Match: Serbia v. Ghana, June 13, 10:00 AM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mbombela Stadium

Location: Nelspruit

Capacity: 43,539

First Match: Honduras v. Chile, June 16, 7:30 AM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Location: Port Elizabeth

Capacity: 46,082

First Match: Korea Republic v. Greece, June 12, 7:30 AM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ellis Park Stadium

Location: Johannesburg

Capacity: 61,639

First Match: Argentina v. Nigeria, June 12, 10:00 AM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Moses Mabhida Stadium

Location: Durban

Capacity: 69,957

First Match: Germany v. Australia, June 13, 2:30 PM EST

Source: Fifa.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Now check out our full preview to all 32 Fifa World Cup teams

See our preview, here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features home-us