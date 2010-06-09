Here Are The 10 World Cup Venues About To Dominate Your Life

Right now, offices across the world are preparing for the loss in work efficiency that they are about to experience come Friday, and the beginning of the World Cup.
We’ve got a guide to the tournament’s 10 stadiums and the first games played in each to start the ball rolling, 3 days before the tournament’s first kick.
Location: Cape Town
Capacity: 66,005
First Match: Uruguay v. France, Friday June 11, 2:30 PM EST
Location: Johannesburg
Capacity: 88,460
First Match: South Africa v. Mexico, Friday June 11, 10:00 AM EST
Location: Mangaung/Bloemfontein
Capacity: 45,058
First Match: Japan v. Cameroon, June 14, 10:00 AM EST
Location: Polokwane
Capacity: 45,264
First Match: Algeria v. Slovenia, June 13, 7:30 AM EST
Location: Rustenburg
Capacity: 44,530
First Match: England v. USA, June 12, 2:30 PM EST
Location: Tshwane/Pretoria
Capacity: 49,365
First Match: Serbia v. Ghana, June 13, 10:00 AM EST
Location: Nelspruit
Capacity: 43,539
First Match: Honduras v. Chile, June 16, 7:30 AM EST
Location: Port Elizabeth
Capacity: 46,082
First Match: Korea Republic v. Greece, June 12, 7:30 AM EST
Location: Johannesburg
Capacity: 61,639
First Match: Argentina v. Nigeria, June 12, 10:00 AM EST
Location: Durban
Capacity: 69,957
First Match: Germany v. Australia, June 13, 2:30 PM EST
