2 Dead After A 2014 World Cup Stadium Partially Collapses In Brazil

Two people are dead after an accident at the construction site of Corinthians Arena in Brazil, São Paulo authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The fire department initially announced that three workers had died, but later revised that down to two.

The two victims were 42-year-old Fábio Luiz Pereira and 44-year-old Ronaldo Oliveira dos Santos, the club announced.

According to Globo Esporte, a crane fell and collapsed part of the roof structure.

Lancenet reports that the accident was caused by unstable soil after a rain storm. The accident occurred around lunch time.

The stadium is scheduled to host the opener of the 2014 World Cup next summer, and construction of the $US355 million arena was expected to be completed next month, according to the Brazilian government. Journalist Lucas Sposito reports that the part of stadium that collapsed was the last section of roof that needed to go into place.

Some images from the accident:

Mais uma imagem que chega da tragédia no itaquerão. pic.twitter.com/Ze6DBjK23L

— FutebolnoPonto (@Futebolnoponto) November 27, 2013

Vejam imagens da tragédia na Arena Corinthians. pic.twitter.com/Vrz1h7FYHd

— FutebolnoPonto (@Futebolnoponto) November 27, 2013

#ATENÇÃO: GUINDASTE CAI EM CIMA DO ESTÁDIO DO CORINTHIANS! pic.twitter.com/abEqllCaAp

— FutebolnoPonto (@Futebolnoponto) November 27, 2013

FIFA president Sepp Blatter released this statement:

I’m deeply saddened by the tragic death of workers @Corinthians arena today. Our heartfealt condolences are with the families.

— Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) November 27, 2013

