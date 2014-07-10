CHART: Among World Cup Sponsors, Adidas Is Dominating Social Media

Adidas planned their entire World Cup social media campaign months in advance and it is paying off as they are dominating other big sponsors in the world of shares and likes.

The folks at Kantar have been tracking the number of times four of the main World Cup sponsors, Coca-cola, Sony, McDonald’s, and Adidas, have been mentioned on Twitter and it is not even close.

Here is a look at the Twitter mentions during the last week with the biggest peak being during Argentina’s quarterfinals win over Belgium and the more recent being during Germany’s thrashing of Brazil in the semifinals.

Adidas has capitalised on two things that work very well on Twitter, images and pandering to fan bases that are eager to share positive images of their team.

Only the best teams make it to the semi-finals of the #WorldCup. Congratulations to Germany and the hosts. #allin pic.twitter.com/5oYR9mFOco

— Adidas (@adidas) July 8, 2014

This has not been a recent trend either. Throughout the World Cup, Adidas has thoroughly dominated the other main sponsors on Twitter.

