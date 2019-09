Spain played Poland yesterday in a World Cup warm-up, spanking them 6-0. The most amazing goal was the second, from David Silva. But it’s not the goal that is most amazing, but the buildup with a series of intricate passes that will certainly bring fear to Spain’s World Cup opposition.



