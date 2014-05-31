World Cup: Socceroos Start Training In Brazil, Squad Will Be Announced Wednesday

Socceroos players perform a drill during training session in Vitoria, Brazil. Cameron Spencer/ Getty

The Socceroos have had their first training session since touching down in Brazil, but without captain Mile Jedinak who is still injured – just one month out from their first World Cup match.

There are a few injuries plaguing the world cup side with Jedinak suffering from a hamstring injury, Ivan Franjic, Matthew Spiranovic and Mitch Langerak all with knee injuries and Mark Bresciano recovering from a back injury. Only Spiranovic and Langerak were fit enough to join the team for the training session.

A friendly match against local second division club Parana Clube is scheduled for Tuesday and while all five injured players are unlikely to play, they are expected to play against Croatia in another training game on Saturday.

Coach Ange Postecoglou will announce the official 23-man squad on Wednesday, cutting four from the team that has flown to Brazil.

