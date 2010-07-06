Here's Everything You Need To Know About The World Cup's Final 4 Teams

The World Cup has come down to 4 teams, and many of the pre-tournament favourites have now been dismissed.
Our prediction for Argentina is now off, as they were dominated by the Germans in the round of 8.
The semifinals offer two tasty match ups between top teams, that should result in some real quality soccer.
Business Insider: Argentina (WRONG)
JP Morgan: England (VERY WRONG)
Goldman Sachs: Brazil (WRONG)
(Note: Goldman have not actually picked a winner, but have Brazil as their top team.)
Other Banks, via FT Alphaville:
- UBS - Brazil (WRONG)
- Danske Bank - Brazil (WRONG)
- Evolution - Brazil (WRONG)
Uruguay Team Details: Uruguay squeaked past Ghana in the quarterfinals, after a goal line save from Luis Suarez stopped a certain goal, and Uruguay prevailed in a shootout.
As a solid defensive side, Uruguay has stymied the attacks of teams throughout this tournament. But they have yet to face something as powerful as the Dutch attack.
This will not be a blow out, but it will be a Netherlands win.
Netherlands to advance.
Star Player: Diego Forlan (Athletico Madrid, SPAIN) failed to make an impact Manchester United, but moved onto Spain where he has been a consistent top scorer for Madrid's other big club. He has 3 goals in the tournament.
JP Morgan Ranking: 18th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 13th
Odds to win: 11/1
Netherlands Team Details: The Dutch pulled off a famous victory against Brazil, mounting a comeback and breaking down the very capable Brazilian defence, twice. They also infuriated their Brazilian opponents by retaining the ball well, and going to ground when necessary.
Every game this team gets better. Arjen Robben's return has made top striker Robin Van Persie look more comfortable, and Sneijder continues to dominate.
The Netherlands to advance.
Star Player: Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan, ITALY) was the stand out player in Inter's Champions League winning side. He is the quintessential Dutch attacking midfielder, with a mind for the most incisive and angular pass imaginable. He has four goals thus far.
JP Morgan Ranking: 4th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 6th
Odds to win: 15/8
Germany Team Details: Germany dispatched with England easily, 4 to 1. Then they crushed the Argentinians, 4 to nil (a top selling song in Germany right now, 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina'). Now they face Spain, the side they lost to in the finals of the European Championship in 2008.
This team is improving every match, and already looks the best in the tournament. When Germany score first, it is very difficult to beat them because they defend as a team, counterattack, and then score goals with ease.
Spain has struggled to score early in this tournament. That makes us think Germany will avenge their 2008 defeat.
Germany to advance.
Star Player: Miroslav Klose (Bayern Munich, GERMANY) is vital to Germany's attack. He'll need to score yet again for Germany if they are to have a shot to advance. He has four goals thus far.
JP Morgan Ranking: 12th
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 3rd
Odds to win: 2/1
Spain Team Details: Spain are the tournament's favourite, after winning the European Championship in 2008. They have continued to plot slow, plodding attacks and have waited to late into games to get a single goal.
The Germans score goals for fun, and do it early and often. No matter how much possession Spain has, they will not win unless they can score early. They should start Cesc Fabregas, who has looked much more incisive than Fernando Torres. That will be their only chance at victory.
Germany to win.
Star Player: Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona, SPAIN) is the world's best passing talent. His vision will continue to be at the core of Spain's attack.
JP Morgan Ranking: 2nd
Goldman Sachs Ranking: 2nd
Odds to win: 15/8
